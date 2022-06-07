Nagaland : ‘Film Appreciation Course’ For ST Communities To Begin From June 13-17 

NET Web Desk

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is gearing-up to conduct “Film Appreciation Course” from June 13-17 at the Directorate of Information & Public Relations, Kohima.

Organized in collaboration with the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR); this free-of-cost endeavour aims to generate awareness on film education among Nagaland youths; and re-ignite their interest across all aspects of cinema, from its technical aspects to the minutes of aesthetic nuances.

According to DIPR report, the Scheduled Tribes (ST) youths residing across tribal districts of Nagaland can pursue the film appreciation course. Meanwhile, the participants should be 18 years and above.

“There will be no course fee. However, participants are required to pay Rs. 500/- at the time of registration. Interested candidates may send their details with their ST Certificate to [email protected] or contact 8861160084.” – informed the report.

The deadline for submission of required details has been set to June 11. However, certificates will be issued by FTII upon successful completion of the course.

Its worthy to note that the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was set-up by the Government of India in 1960, along the premises of the erstwhile Prabhat Studios at Pune. It is recognized as a global ‘centre for excellence’ in audio visual media; and one of India’s best film institutes.