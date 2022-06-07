Nagaland : Heavy Vehicle Movement Prohibited From NST Junction To Mon-Sonari Stretch; Advisory Issued  

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mon District – Thavaseelan K, IAS informed that heavy vehicle movement from the NST Junction to Mon-Sonari stretch in Mon District have been prohibited.

This decision has been undertaken, in view of the devastation that has occurred along the stretch as a result of incessant rainfall.

According to the advisory issued by Mon DC, “The prohibition is in view of public safety and shall be effective from the date of issue of the advisory till further orders.”

Its worthy to note that the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) recently issued high alert for the possibility of heavy rainfall within the forthcoming days. Besides, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur across certain regions in the districts of Kohima, Wokha, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, and Longleng during the monsoon period.