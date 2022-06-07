Nagaland : Kiphire Hosts ‘Women Gram Sabha’; Raising Awareness On Legal Rights Of Women  

NET Web Desk

The Longmatra village council under Kiphire District convened its first-ever “Women Gram Sabha” on Monday at Longmatra village council hall; informed an official statement on Tuesday.

Organized by the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, as part of ‘Creating Clusters of Model Gram Panchayat’ project; this effort aimed to achieve holistic & sustainable development through institutional strengthening of Gram Panchayats.

The ‘Women Gram Sabha’ is a gathering of women from a hamlet who assemble before the Gram Sabha to discuss issues affecting women.

It is an independent body constituted to look-for solutions of basic concerns encountered by women along the hamlet; thereby empowering them.

‘Mahila Sabhas’ or ‘Women Gram Sabhas’ are one of the ways to initiate discussion and generate interest among women, regarding women’s issues. The programme is open to any women who have reached the age of eighteen or who have registered to the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the BPM of NRLM Atsope; Centre Administrator of Sakhi One-Stop Center – Rolila S Sangtam handled a session on the legal rights of women, and an MGN Fellow conducted a session on livelihood development and financial independence.

Village ladies and council members, as well as the village’s Head GB and other officials, attended the presentation and later discussed the village’s significant concerns and issues, particularly for women.