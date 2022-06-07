Nagaland : ‘Sakhi One-Stop Centre’ – Grievance Cell Addressing Violence Against Women; Unveiled In Mokokchung 

NET Web Desk

The newly constructed Sakhi One Stop Centre (OSC) Building – a sort of ‘Single Window System’ for women afflicted by violence along private and public settings; was unveiled on Monday at Mokokchung.

Delivering the inaugural speech, the Commissioner & Secretary in Department of Social Welfare & Administrator – Martha R. Ritse expressed gratitude towards stakeholders for their unwavering dedication and assistance in transforming the ‘Sakhi One Stop Centre Building’ into reality within a short time.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mokokchung – Shashank Pratap Singh, IAS remarked that the Sakhi One Stop Centre (OSC) is a sort of single window system for girls, as it handles complaints of violence against women.

He asserted that women folk must never hesitate to seek assistance from the Centre; and advocated for unified efforts, so that the Centre could live up to its name in letter and spirit.

Its worthy to note that OSCs deliver holistic services (Health, psychosocial support, legal and police services) to survivors under one roof and free of cost.

Meanwhile, the Special Guest urged concerned department and all stakeholders to raise awareness by informing the public that such a facility exists in the area to assist women who have been victims of violence.