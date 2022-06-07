No Illegal Coke Plants Operational In Meghalaya : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today claimed that no illegal coke plants are currently operational in the northeastern state.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sangma mentioned that “all illegally built coke plants in Meghalaya have been shut down, and only those with proper paperwork (including environmental approval) are permitted to operate. As a result, there is no chance of any illegal coke plants operating.”

“If there are any plants that try to come ‘illegally’, that will also be closed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sangma emphasized the need for raising awareness on maintaining a balance between ecology and the economy; and expressed hope that the future will offer more technology solutions to decrease the impact on the environment.