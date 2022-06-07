CPI-M Demands Removal Of Returning Officer – Asim Saha From Tripura CM’s Constituency

NET Web Desk

The opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) called-for the removal of Returning Officer (RO) of Bardowali constituency – Asim Saha, accusing him of being biased and directly linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Officer (CEO) – Gitte Kiran Kumar, the CPI-M state secretary – Jitendra Chowdhury demanded the removal of Asim Saha as returning officer (RO) for bye-elections to 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency.

The letter pointed that Saha was replaced as Assistant Returning Officer for West Tripura Parliamentary constituency during 2019 general elections.

“Saha was summarily removed from this office to act upon the complaint against him of his biases towards the ruling BJP by entrusting the task of Web-Casting in all the booths under Sadar Sub-Division to BMS, an affiliated Organization of ruling BJP in contravention to ECI direction,” the letter stated.

Again he has been made RO in the constituency where the Chief Minister is contesting, raising doubts about the electoral process.