Sikkim : Political Secretary – Jacob Khaling Denies Allegations Raised By SNS  

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In order to slander and tarnish the image of Sikkim administration, the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) is labelling certain allegations which are unfounded and totally inaccurate; claimed the Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling.

As per the General Secretary of SNS – Passang Sherpa, funds worth of Rs 38 crores has been misused regarding the distribution of essential commodities.

Addressing the press conference, SNS remarked that the CS should be placed under suspension, and if the allegations are proved then we will take appropriate action.

Its worthy to note that SNS on Monday labeled serious corruption allegations against the CS, and refuted the claims made during interviews.