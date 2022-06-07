Sikkim : Two Varieties Of Chocolates Launched In Gangtok 

NET Web Desk

The Minister for Commerce and Industries Department – B.S. Panth today launched two varieties of chocolates – milk chocolate and dark chocolate with fruits and nuts under the brand ‘Temi Platter’ at his official chamber in Gangtok.

Produced by the state government-owned ‘Temi Tea Estate’, these chocolates combine unique and exquisite flavours of cocoa and milk. Along with these, dark chocolate is available with a taste of fruit and nut with better quality and both the chocolates varieties are reasonably priced.

During the launching ceremony, Panth appreciated the initiative of launching local chocolate, referring it as ‘wise strategic move’, since the demand for sweet confection is exponentially increasing; and this local push will help in expanding the target market to meet the desired demands.

He further stated that such an initiative would assist the state in generate more revenue.

Besides, the Secretary of Commerce and Industries Department – H.K Sharma said that the two varieties of chocolate are produced by Temi Tea Estate for the domestic market but plans to export in the future.

He also stated that there are many other confectionery products that the department is looking forward to bringing into the market.

Sharma further added that the packaging is done focusing on low waste and low energy machinery to minimize the environmental impact.

The Managing Director of Temi Tea Estate – M. Ravikumar; Chairman of Temi Tea Estate – Tashi Tshering Bhutia and other officials were also present during the launching ceremony.