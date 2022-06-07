Tripura : CPI-M Blocks Road To Protest Attack On Workers; Ahead Of Bye-Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 07, 2022 : The workers of opposition CPIM in Tripura led by former MP and CITU state general secretary Sankar Prasad Datta today blocked the road near Radhanagar motorcade area to protest the attack on party workers during the poll campaign.

The protesters squatted on the road in protest and raised slogans demanding action against those behind it. They also condemned the BJP-led government for the attack.

However, police removed the protesters after assuring them that action would be initiated against those involved behind the attack.

Speaking with reporters, Datta said that the BJP-backed biker gangs had assaulted Left supporters while they were campaigning and setting up party flags, festoons etc in the area this morning.

“Our party supporters were attacked by the biker gangs while they were engaged in door-to-door campaigning. We had predicted such attacks would be carried out as soon as the poll campaign began,” Dutta said.

Following the blockade, those traveling to their offices, colleges had to divert their routes and face huge traffic jams. However, emergency services and school students were allowed. Radhanagar VIP road connects with the New Capital Complex which is the location of Civil Secretariat-Assembly-Raj Bhavan, Gurkhabasti is the location of all government offices and GBP Hospital which is the state’s top referral hospital.

Meanwhile, CPIM leader Krishna Rakshit alleged that the party workers are being attacked by the biker gangs and no action is being taken by the police. “We demand immediate police action against those culprits to ensure a free and fair elections,” Rakshit said.

The Bye-Elections for the four assembly constituencies in Tripura is scheduled to be held on June 23. The results will be declared on June 26 next.

The opposition political parties including CPI-M, Congress, Trinamool Congress and TIPRA Motha had apprehension about political violence during the by-elections.

CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury has even written letters addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure free and fair elections.