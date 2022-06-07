World Food Safety Day 2022 : Manipur & Sikkim Felicitated For Adopting Healthy Food Environment 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare – Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today felicitated the northeastern states of Sikkim and Manipur for their significant improvement in the ‘4th State Food Safety Index’, released under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Manipur & Sikkim have been awarded for their impressive performance across several parameters. On behalf of Sikkim Government, the award was received by the Principal Director of Health Services – Dr. Tekendra Rai from the hands of Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare – Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

This year, among the larger states, Tamil Nadu was the top ranking state, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra.

While, among the smaller states, Goa stood first followed by Manipur and Sikkim. Among the Union Territories (UTs), Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured first, second and third ranks respectively.

During the PIB report, Mandaviya expressed gratitude towards stakeholders and said that such awards help in recognizing the efforts undertaken by masses. He appreciated the crucial role of FSSAI in ensuring healthy and nutritious food to the citizens.

In order to motivate Smart Cities in developing and executing a plan that supports a healthy, safe and sustainable food environment through adoption of various Eat Right India initiatives, the Health Minister also felicitated 11 winning smart cities of the EatSmart Cities Challenge, launched by FSSAI last year in association with the Smart Cities Mission under the aegis of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Dr Mandaviya further launched various FSSAI initiatives, including the Eat Right Research Awards and Grants – Phase II. Eat Right Creativity Challenge – Phase III, a competition at the school level and logo for Ayurveda Aahar which contains the initials of Ayurveda and Ahara with 5 leaves symbolizing five elements of nature.

This logo would be useful for generating a distinct identity, easy identification, and proven health and wellness benefits.