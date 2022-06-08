Arunachal Pradesh : Kamlang Tiger Reserve Have Tremendous Potential To Form Nature Trail; Asserts Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein remarked that the Kamlang Tiger Reserve have tremendous potential to form nature trail – a key element to preserve open space and encourage public interest in habitat and natural landscapes.

Addressing the book-launching ceremony of ‘Kamlang Tiger Reserve – at a Glance’, authored by the DFO of Kamlang Tiger Reserve – Cheshta Singh, IFS; Mein asserted that the tiger reserve can transform into an exciting trekking track passing through Glaw Lake in Lohit district to Mehao Lake in Lower Dibang Valley district.

This book incorporates about documentation of the rare flora and fauna found along the tiger reserve.

Besides, Mein appreciated the DFO “for her endeavour to document the rare flora and fauna of Kamlang Tiger Reserve”, and for publishing such a lovely book in barely two years of her tenure in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It indicates her enthusiasm and dedication to her profession,” Mein said, adding that the book will be beneficial to students and “inspire them in writing and documenting the state’s rich natural heritage.”