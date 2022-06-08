Assam CM Announces Cabinet Expansion; 2 BJP Legislators To Be Inducted 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the first cabinet expansion of his administration on Wednesday, roughly a month after completing one year in power.

Meanwhile, two additional Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators would be inducted as ministers.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sarma remarked that “the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 3 pm on Thursday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra auditorium.”

Its worthy to note that Sarma took-over as the Assam Chief Minister in May 2021; after BJP won the state assembly elections for the second consecutive term.