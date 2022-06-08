Assam Floods : Kaziranga National Park Regulates Speed Limit Of Vehicles 

NET Web Desk

The Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Magistrate has imposed several limitations to safeguard animal & human lives from the probable flood crisis along Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

According to reports, the vehicular speed has been regulated in exercise of the powers conferred U/S 144 CrPC along NH-37 starting from the Panbari animal corridor to District/Sub-Divisional Western boundary near Bagori.

The decision has been undertaken, following India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s prediction of heavy rainfall along northeastern regions during the next five days, as well as reports of rising water levels in Brahmaputra river.

“During the flood season, the wild animals of Kaziranga National Park move for shelter towards the Karbi Anglong Hills, crossing NH-37 in the process. While migrating, wild animals are at risk of falling prey to criminals or being involved in accidents that endanger passengers as well as wild animals. There are adequate grounds to regulate vehicle speeds and impose restrictions in the scheduled area in order to preserve human life and wild animals,” informed an order, issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bokakhat – Dr Neha Yadav.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bokakhat, directed that no vehicle shall exceed the speed limit of 40 km per hour; no vehicle shall park along the National Highway 37 which may obstruct the safe passage of wild animals, birds, reptiles, etc. during migration; no harm/ injury shall be caused to wild animals, birds, reptiles etc. taking shelter on the NH-37; and no lethal weapon shall be carried in and around the National Park.

The order will stay in effect until further notice, and any violation would result in prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other applicable legislation.