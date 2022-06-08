Assam Police Launches ‘Special Cells For Women & Community Approach’ For 10 Districts 

The Assam Police today formally launched the “Special Cells for Women & Community Approach” for 10 districts.

This initiative has been launched by the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for police stations of Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Kamrup (Rural), Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state administration; represented by the Assam Police, Home Department and Department of Social Welfare will operate these special cells through Social Workers, Counsellors and State Coordinators.

The department has chosen experienced Councilors; thereby imparting them with specialized training.

Based on the Criminal Justice System (CJS) framework, these Special Cells will provide a safe haven for domestically-abused women, who will receive emotional and social aid through high-quality psychiatric, social, and legal services from full-time social workers.

According to ANI report, the needs and concerns of the victims are addressed within a facilitative environment.