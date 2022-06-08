Assam Students Launch Organic Green Tea; Cultivated Within Campus – Promoting Student Entrepreneurship 

NET Web Desk

Students from a government institution in Assam’s Sonitpur district have embarked on an entrepreneurial path by launching organic green tea cultivated within the campus.

Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, located in Karchantola near Naduar, has a tea garden that spans 23 bighas of land, and many of its students, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, work as tea pluckers to supplement their income. The students launched packs of approximately 20 kgs of organic green tea along local markets.

“This project is part of our overall commitment to foster student entrepreneurship and support pupils in earning money, as they learn. We transformed a portion of our tea garden into an entirely organic one in 2019 and taught students to cultivate organic green tea,” – informed the Principal of the college – Ajit Hazarika told Deccan Herald.

“Many of our pupils drop-out, as parents fail to fund their education. As a result, we decided to encourage students to start entrepreneurial processes after lectures. Classes usually go until 2:30 PM, following which students are free to participate in tea plucking and processing tasks. We give them Rs 10 per kilograms of tea leaves picking and Rs 35 to Rs 40 per hour of processing work,” – Hazarika explained.

Meanwhile, the pupils have been taught how to make vermicompost, organic fertilizer, and green tea without the use of toxic chemicals and insecticides, according to the school.

A 100 grams packet of organic green tea costs Rs 225, while a 50 grams packet costs Rs 130. “We intend to progressively transform the remaining portion of our tea garden to an all organic environment. They will be able to earn money with the abilities they are learning once they graduate from college,” – stated Hazarika.

“Some students are also cultivating banana, green chili and doing fishery in the three ponds inside the college campus. We intend to expand pisciculture operations in the near future,” Hazarika further added.