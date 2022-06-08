Assam : TMC Takes-Out Rally Against CM Sarma Over Corruption Allegations

NET Web Desk

The Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) today took-out a rally ‘March to Rajbhawan’ to protest against the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, amid corruption allegations against his wife – Rinki Bhuyan Sarma’s company.

Led by Ripun Bora, the TMC leaders also met the Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi; and submit a memorandum asking for an inquiry into the issue of PPE kit procurement by the concerned enterprise.

“We are demanding CBI inquiry on the PPE Kit and sanitiser scam of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” TMC chief Ripun Bora said.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Massive turnout of @AITC4Assam leaders & workers at today’s “Raj Bhavan Chalo” program to protest against the ‘PPE Kits’ and ‘sanitizer’ scam done by CM @himantabiswa & his kith & kin! Demanding CBI inquiry, sent a memorandum to PM @narendramodi through the Governor of Assam.”