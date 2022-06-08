Bangladeshi Migrants – Solely Accountable For Drug Menace In Arunachal Pradesh : Women’s Body 

NET Web Desk

Bangladeshi migrants residing along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border are solely accountable for the escalating drug menace across the frontier state; remarked the women’s body – Women Against Social Evils (WASE).

Addressing an event at Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat, the President of WASE – Yamik Dulom Darang expressed concern over alleged smuggling of drugs into the state from Assam’s Jonai and Leku-Jhelum areas.

The women’s body urged residents to maintain strict vigil about movement of drug peddlers, who utilize drug addicts of Arunachal Pradesh to sell narcotics along Rani, Sille-Oyan, Pasighat, Mebo besides Aalo (West Siang HQs) and Yingkiong in Upper Siang (HQs).

Meanwhile, the WASE President & Secretary of WASE – Joya Tasung Moyong appealed women residing along Arunachal Pradesh hamlets must constitute anti-drug committees, to combat drug scourge.