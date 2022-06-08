COVID-19 Update : Active Cases Rises To Nine In Sikkim

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim have escalated to nine on Wednesday, with four more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim’s COVID-free run had culminated; after the northeastern state attained an active case after a gap of 10 days. The four new cases recorded today came at a daily test positivity rate of 3.1% from the screening of 129 samples in the past 24 hours.

The tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sikkim has now reached 39,174. The Covid toll in Sikkim continues to hold at 452 with no COVID deaths recorded in the State for over two months now.

On the vaccination front, Sikkim administered 304 doses of CorBEvax to children aged between 12 to 14 years, 164 taking their first shot while 140 completed their vaccination schedule with the second dose.

While 72.76 % of this age segment has taken at least the first dose, 58.36% have completed their vaccination schedule having taken both doses.

Its worthy to note that on Tuesday, 121 teenagers between the age of 15 to 18 years has been inoculated with Covaxin jabs; 50 been vaccinated with first shot while 71 completed their vaccination schedule with the second dose. 94.32% in this age-group have taken at least the first shot while 78.62% have completed their vaccination schedule.

On Monday, 22 adults also took their Covishield shots, 10 their first and 12 completing their vaccination schedule with their second dose. 11 others took their precautionary third dose on Monday.