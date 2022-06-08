Drugs Worth Over 18 Lakhs Confiscated From Nagaland; 2 Held 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Nagaland Police on Tuesday apprehended two offenders and confiscated approximately 374 kilos of contraband substances from their possession.

According to reports, the Mobile Unit of Kohima police during routine surveillance duty, noticed one suspicious vehicle (Maruti Gypsy) bearing registration number NL-07CB-3994. Following a hot pursuit, the vehicle was intercepted from Forest colony. During a comprehensive inspection of the vehicle, the concerned illegal substances were seized.

In this connection, two accused persons, identified as – Stephen (27 yrs) and Roso (19 yrs) have been arrested.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle with the contraband ganja was proceeding towards Dimapur from Senapati. The seized consignment is worth 18.7 lakh in the national market.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at South Police Station for further investigation.