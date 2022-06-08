Financially-Empowered Women Capable To Support Household : Meghalaya CM

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma remarked the significance of engage women into economical sectors, aiding them in redirecting their efforts to other productive pursuits, and encouraging them to become financially self-sufficient so that they may support their families.

Addressing the northeastern state’s first-ever ‘Women’s Conference 2022’ themed on – “Support and Celebrate”, Sangma mentioned that the consortium is one of the largest conferences, the State has hosted in a long time.

“The fact that this conference has such a large turnout and is also being viewed by over two lakh women from all 46 blocks of the State on the internet simply goes to illustrate the devotion that women have to the causes they take up,” he said.

He further stated that the conference is the result of a meeting with the Meghalaya State Women’s Commission, where it was determined that a platform was needed to discuss and address key issues connected to women and society, thereby allowing them to interact and celebrate femininity.

The Chief Minister added that the women’s commission plays a very important in providing the connect between the reality at the grass root level as being the voice of the women.

He also launched the Early Childhood Development Mission and released a booklet to commemorate the same. Meanwhile, Sangma also announced the launch of a revamped 181 Helpline.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Extremely happy to be at the Meghalaya Women’s Conference today. The confluence of women from all walks of life to discuss the issues women face & the way forward is one step towards addressing the issues. We will make this conference an annual event.”

Its worthy to note that the women’s conference was organized by the Directorate of Social Welfare and Women & Child Development in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Commission for Women. This conference was virtually graced by the Union Minister of Women & Child Development – Smriti Zubin Irani.

The conference witnessed participation of women from the state and international arenas, ranging across the domains of entrepreneurship, SHG leaders, academicians, writers, journalists, university students and women who have contributed towards betterment of society at large.