GPS-Enabled Highway Patrol Vehicles Flagged-Off In Manipur 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today flagged-off five GPS-enabled Highway Patrol Vehicles, which will ply from Pallel to Moreh on NH-102 in Tengnoupal, covering a stretch of 60 kms.

Addressing the event, Singh hailed the Chief Secretary, DGP, and the entire police force for their unwavering efforts to ensure public safety, particularly along the highways.

Recently, the state police force has already flagged-off six GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles to cover the Kangpokpi and Senapati stretch of the highway.

The next preparation is to launch similar patrol vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribam Highway, the Chief Minister added.

He emphasised that the highway patrol cars have been quite efficient in preventing miscreants from attempting to damage drivers and truckers, as well as other distress incidents along the Kangpokpi-Senapati highway section.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “Launched the GPS Enabled Highway Patrol which will ply from Pallel to Moreh on NH-102 in Tengnoupal, covering a stretch of 60 km. The govt. will ensure that all necessary measures are taken up to secure the highway. This highway is also the gateway to South East Asian countries.”

Furthermore, stranded drivers or the general public can contact the patrol party for assistance by dialing specified mobile phone numbers.

They can call 9612700785 to reach patrol vehicles on the Kangpokpi-Senapati portion of the route, and 8794427656 to reach those on the Tengnoupal-Moreh stretch.

He said that the recruitment for setting up of two Indian Reserve Battalions were conducted for the purpose of launching a Highway Protection Force.