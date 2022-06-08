Meghalaya : BMX Cycling Champion – Winward Sangma Joins TMC 

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya’s Winward Dilcheng Watre Sangma – a world record holder and BMX Cycling Champion today joined the opposition All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

In his letter, Sangma, a resident of Pillangkata in Ri Bhoi district asserted that, “the primary motivation for joining AITC is to encourage and assist children, with a focus on resolving educational issues and encouraging sports involvement. By setting an example, I will aim to encourage young leaders, smart, and dedicated members. I’ll participate in youth engagement programmes and inspire them to transform the world into a better place while, also helping Meghalaya create a strong administration.”

Sangma further stated that his educational background, as well as his work expertise, will allow him to make a significant contribution to the party.

It’s worth noting that Winward Dilcheng Watri Sangma of Meghalaya has set an Indian record for reaching the farthest distance on a modified bicycle in one hour while pedalling with only one hand.