Mizoram : Agriculture Minister Inaugurates 45-Days Training On Agri-Business; Fostering Agricultural Entrepreneurship  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Agriculture Minister of Mizoram – C. Lalrinsanga today inaugurated 45-days training on Agri-clinics and Agri-business Centers (AB&ABC) Schemes at State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI).

Speaking at the function, the Minister emphasized the importance of youths along the sector of entrepreneurship and expressed hope that the 45-days training provided by SAMETI will be beneficial to the trainees.

The Minister spoke about the teenagers’ goal of becoming self-sufficient and added that it was through them that the state and cultivators will flourish.

The current training themed on ‘Better farming by every farmer’ is undertaken by SAMETI and National Institute of Agriculture Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad with the aim to discourse agricultural expertise to educational youths.

These 23 trainees hold degrees in Agriculture and Allied Subjects, Environmental Science, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry subjects and MSc degree.

Meanwhile, there are 4 training domains under the project – Transformation Curriculum, Technical Skills, Entrepreneurship and Management Skills, Extension strategies for Agri-entrepreneurship.