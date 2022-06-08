Mizoram : Assam Rifles’ Initiate Two-Weeks Long Event ‘War-Against-Drugs’; Raising Awareness On Drug Abuse  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles on Tuesday launched the first phase of the 2 weeks-long ‘War against Drugs’. It will be conducted in three phases across the state for the duration of two weeks, which commenced from June 7.

The campaign was conceptualized and framed to be conducted in four phases across the state including the far flung border villages. Assam Rifles has taken up this massive initiative to assist the state government in curbing the effect of drugs in the state and help in overall upliftment of society by disengaging the youth from evil clutch of drugs.

Since 1984, Mizoram has suffered 1630 drug abuse deaths including 131 women. Year 2020 has witnessed 50 deaths apart from many more who are in rehabilitation centers. In India, about 0.7 % of the population is affected by drugs and in terms of percentage of population affected, Mizoram ranks highest in the country. In the recent survey conducted by social welfare department, the highest number of respondents were recorded in Aizawl (27.8 % of the total drug users in state) and Lawngtlai being the least at 5.9%.

Aizawl Battalion launched the campaign with a pledge ceremony administered by Pu Lalchamaliana, Hon’ble Home Minister, Govt of Mizoram on June 7, 2022.

Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, Deputy Inspector General, Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles gave an insight to the drug menace and the roll on plan for the Anti – Drug campaign in his speech. The first phase of the anti-drug campaign with an interactive session focused on modalities and aimed results of the drive. An anti drug awareness pledge ceremony also conducted at Aizawl Battalion as a part of first phase of the campaign. The two week long campaign will include conduct of Drug awareness Run being conducted at Champai on June 18, 2022, Bike Rally/Road Shows from June 19-20, 2022 from Lunglei to Aizawl, painting Competitions by school students.

In the subsequent phases, a number of lectures and debate competition have been planned at various remote locations at Indo-Myanmar Border where Assam Rifles are deployed i.e Mimbung, Kawlbem, New Vaikhawtlang, Hnahlan and Champai.

The opening ceremony witnessed by Pu Lalchamliana, Hon’ble Home Minister, Govt of Mizoram, Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, Deputy Inspector General, Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Commandant Aizawl Battalion, all ranks of Assam Rifles, local school students and local youth of Aizawl.

Final programme including felicitation and closing ceremony will be held at Aizawl Battalion on June 20, 2022.