Mizoram : Governor Arrives In Kolasib Town For Maiden Visit; Examines Infrastructural Projects 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati arrived in Kolasib town today for his 3 days long visit to the district. Shortly after his arrival, the Governor interacted with the district officials and the representatives of the leading Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) at Conference Hall, DC Circuit House.

The official programme commenced with a welcome speech from Pu John LT Sanga, Deputy Commissioner, Kolasib who had warmly welcomed the Governor on behalf of the people of Kolasib District. This was followed by the presentation on district profile and infrastructural developments from Pu John LT Sanga, Deputy Commissioner, Kolasib followed by the presentation from Pu Vanlalfaka Ralte, Superintendent of Police, Kolasib on law and order issues and security scenarios in the district. After the presentations from the DC and SP, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati addressed the official and then interacted with them on implementation of welfare schemes under Government of India.

In his address to the officials before interaction, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati extended his warm greeting to all the people in Kolasib District. He gave a short comment on the feasibilities of some major works being undertaken in the district. He expressed his high expectation of the railway line having a huge impact on the state economy. He said that the railway line when completed would be a game-changer for the state – ‘this infrastructure will greatly reduce(by a huge margin) the time and money spent for transportation and travelling between Aizawl and Silchar’. He also pointed out the only two hydel projects are in Kolasib District. He said that Mizoram has the potential of generating 4000 MW of electricity and suggested more effort should be given to harnessing more electricity from our huge potential to achieve self-sufficiency. He also said that even if one-third of the hydroelectricity potential is harnessed, Mizoram can even become the power exporter for its neighbour states. Apart from the subject of infrastructural initiatives, Governor also interacted with the officials and the banker on how well the central welfare schemes are being implemented to benefit a maximum number of beneficiaries. He urged the officials and the banker to do more in educating the masses on all these welfare schemes.

In respect of the infrastructural developments in the districts, Pu John LT Sanga, Deputy Commissioner, Kolasib highlighted a brief but detailed presentation on vital statistics of the district at present. He then highlighted the Serlui B Hydel Project, 12 Megawatt, Tuirial Hydel Project 60 Megawatt and the Extension of the LPG Gas Bottling plant at Mualkhang Village. In addition to this, he also elaborated on the ongoing works of 4-lane National Highway construction work which is being taken up by the NHIDCL and also the Railway Line construction work which is taken up by the NFR inside the district.

On the security scenarios in the district, Pu Vanlalfaka Ralte, SP, Kolasib gave a detailed presentation on the progress, improvement and strengthening initiatives of the district police forces. He also highlighted the achievements made by his personnel and the tireless effort given by the district police force to maintain peace and calmness in the district. He had also elaborated on a special focus made along the line of the inter-state border areas.

After the presentation, Governor had interactions with the heads of Departments and Banks. During the interactive session, the implementation of various central schemes in the district was discussed.

Following the interactive session with the district officials, Governor met the representatives of the leading NGOs, Political parties and Religious leaders. In this meeting, some requests and representations for the district were also submitted to the Governor. The official function concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Pu H.Lalsiamliana, EE, PHED.