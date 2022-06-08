Naga Peace Talks : NNPG Gains Support From Zeliangrong Naga Bodies Of Assam, Manipur 

NET Web Desk

The ‘Zeliangrong Naga Organizations’ of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland on Tuesday endorsed the Agreed Position of the Working Committee (WC) and the Centre.

This major development occurred barely two days after the Naga National Political Group (NNPG) were backed by the ‘Nagas of Arunachal Pradesh’ over the ongoing peace talks.

A joint press release issued by Zeliangrong organisations and the NNPG said Zeliangrong tribal leaders “appreciated” the NNPG for taking “on board all Naga tribes beyond Nagaland State”.

They expressed hope that the Naga residents of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland will attain their identity and political rights through an honourable and acceptable political solution.

The Zeliangrong leaders from three states remarked that the Agreed Position (inked on November 17, 2017) and the WC, NNPG’s status document have provided a “transparent and explicit future position of Nagas that is acceptable to all sections”.

Its worthy to note that the NNPG leaders recently garnered immense support from the Nagas residing in Arunachal Pradesh – a major blow to the terror outfit ‘National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM)’. They opted to support the umbrella organization, led by N. Kitovi Zhimomi at this vital moment of Naga peace talks.