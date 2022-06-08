Nagaland : Foreign Liquor Confiscated From Phek District; 2 Held  

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a major crackdown, the security forces recently apprehended two individuals with illegal liquor from general area Kizare Village Road Bend at Nagaland’s Phek district.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces in collaboration with Nagaland Police launched a joint operation and apprehended two individuals and confiscated a massive stash of illegal substances from their possession.

According to an official press release, the security forces have recovered 36 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 14 cases beer worth of approximately Rs 2.85 lacs from the concerned region.

These apprehended individuals alongwith recovered items have been handed-over to Meluri Police Station in Phek District for further investigation.