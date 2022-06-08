Sikkim : Eminent Writer & Padma Shri Recipient – B.B. Murungla Passes Away 

NET Web Desk

The distinguished writer & Padma Shri laureate – B.B. Murungla, widely recognized for remarkable contribution to the Nepali and Limboo literature, breathed his last today afternoon at New STNM hospital in Sikkim. He was 80-years-old.

Born to Late Lall Man Subba and Late Sancha Rani Subba at West Sikkim’s Lingchom village; Murungla was conferred with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India in 2017 for his contributions to the Limboo language and literature.

Murungla completed his schooling from Tashi Namgyal Academy and pursued higher studies from Darjeeling College. He served as a Govt. A servant in HRD Department in Sikkim Government and retired as Additional Director.

For more than three decades, Murungla has worked relentlessly to help the community gain a better understanding of Limboo’s traditional beliefs and culture; inspiring others to engage with the grassroots in confidence.

He was one of the forerunners in ensuring the construction of the formal temple devoted to “tageraaningvaphuma” and “Yummamaang.”

Meanwhile, Murungla was also conferred with Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture Sanman (VKIC) in 2014 at Guwahati, Assam.