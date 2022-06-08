Sikkim : Restaurant Owner Stabbed With Sharp-Edged Knife; Chef Held 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a tragic incident, a chef in Hotel Prem (Bar & Restaurant) near Sangkhola taxi stand in Singtam has allegedly stabbed his restaurant owner – Pratima Roy who is in now critical condition at New STNM hospital.

Identified as – Chandra Bahadur Gurung; the accused is a resident of Sikkim’s Geyzing.

Meanwhile, the victim’s son – Santanu Roy also sustained multiple injuries in his body; as the accused used sharp-edged kitchen knife to attack the victims.

The alleged perpetrator worked as an employee (cook) of the victim’s hotel. The accused has been apprehended and charged with attempting to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police reports, Singtam Police Station received a written First Information Report (FIR), mentioning that on June 7, 202, the accused was deployed at Beat III. At around 1935 hours one of the passers-by informed the complainant that some people are fighting at Hotel Prem (Bar & Restaurant) near Sangkhola Stand.

This complainant rushed to the spot and found the owner of the Hotel Mrs Pratima Roy lying on the ground with pool of blood in an unconscious state and her son Santanu Roy was crying and saying “MARYO MARYO” who also has cut injury over the back.

On further inquiry, it was found that the above injured persons were stabbed inside the hotel. All necessary legal formalities has been completed and case is under investigation.