Tripura Bye-Polls: Two Shops Of BJP Supporters Charred; MoS Pratima Visits Spot In Dhalai

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 08, 2022 : During the BJP-led government’s rule in Tripura, shops of two BJP supporters were charred into ashes on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the 45-Kamalpur assembly constituency under Dhalai district from where state’s Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Manoj Kanti Deb is elected.

The skirmish for winning the by-election in 46-Surma assembly constituency hit the neighbouring 45-Kamalpur assembly constituency as two shops owned by the ruling party supporters were burnt down and opposing this, BJP took out a massive protest procession today in Kamalpur.

Eventually the CCTV footage of the Punjab National Bank branch here in Kamalpur made it clear that someone was running away after setting the fire. However, the role of police in maintaining law and order came under serious scanner as the incident happened in the heart of Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the local people, around 1:30 AM, one inhabitant noticed the flames and raised an alarm. Then the fire service was informed and after much effort three fire tenders subdued the fire though everything was turned into ashes till then. The incident took place near the Punjab National Bank branch and the State Bank of India branch here.

The grocery shop of Paritosh Majumdar and wooden furniture shop of one Hiralal Sutradhar were completely gutted into a heavy loss of not less than 50 lakhs of rupees according to primary calculations.

Incidentally, Paritosh Majumdar is the uncle of Yuva Morcha Dhalai District President Subrata Majumdar. On Tuesday last, Yuba Morcha arranged for a mammoth bike rally in support of 46-Surma BJP candidate Swapna Das Paul in the said constituency in which a considerable number of Leftist youth took part along with supporters of other parties vowing to support BJP.

Most probably, this infuriated the supporters of other parties which ultimately resulted in the most unwanted situation. On Wednesday morning, when police arrived and checked the CCTV footage of Punjab National Bank branch someone is seen in the recording running away after setting fire. However, it could not be identified who that person was due to distance and non-availability of sufficient light.

The role of police during night patrol once again serious scanner as such incidents could never take place if police performs the duty honestly. The rank and file are accusing the police of not performing the duties sincerely. And the incident made it clear once again.

In between, BJP held a massive protest procession condemning the incident and also warned political rivals not to sort out such heinous efforts to lower the morale of BJP activists and karyakartas. People in general criticized the incident and demanded police to nab the culprits soon. The incident added much tension in the ongoing political situation.

On her way to attend an election campaign in support of BJP candidate in 46-Surma by-election, union minister Pratima Bhoumik visited the gutted shops, sharply condemned the incident and instructed police to nab the culprits at the earliest.