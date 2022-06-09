Arunachal Pradesh : Two Sentenced With Life Imprisonment For Murdering Rural Bank Cashier In 2018 

NET Web Desk

The Sessions Court in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang District has sentenced two offenders with life imprisonment for murdering the cashier of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB)’s Mebo branch – Bomge Nyori in 2018.

Identified as – Subash Mondal and Ramesh Yadav, both the accused were convicted of murdering Nyori inside the bank, in the evening of February 7, 2018; with an intent to commit murder and then rob the bank.

Meanwhile, the court have also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 each on the convicts, failing which they will have to serve additional six months in prison.

They have further been convicted under section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with fines of Rs 1000 each and were sentenced with three-years of ‘Rigorous Imprisonment’. They will be sentenced with one month in jail, if they fail to pay the fine.