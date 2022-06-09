Assam Cabinet Expansion : Two New Ministers Sworn-In

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam, led by Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma was expanded today, after two more BJP legislators – Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Gorlosa took oath as new ministers.

This major development is the cabinet’s first expansion, a month after the administration completed one year in office.

Assam Governor – Prof Jagdish Mukhi administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the two new ministers, Baruah and Gorlosa in Assamese and English respectively.

Baruah, the Political Secretary to CM, is a member of the Nalbari Legislative Assembly, whereas Gorlosa represents the Haflong Constituency. With the addition of two new faces, the BJP-led Assam government currently has 16 cabinet ministers.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM congratulated the newly-inducted ministers. “In the august presence of Hon Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi I am happy to have attended oath-taking ceremony of Smt @GorlosaNandita & Shri @jayanta_malla as new cabinet ministers. My best wishes for their contributions to ensuring all-round development & public welfare in Assam.”

In the august presence of Hon Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi I am happy to have attended oath-taking ceremony of Smt @GorlosaNandita & Shri @jayanta_malla as new cabinet ministers. My best wishes for their contributions to ensuring all-round development & public welfare in Assam. pic.twitter.com/I3nUjKxgrE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 9, 2022

Its worthy to note that the Assam Government led by Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma completed its first year in power on May 10; in presence of the cabinet ministers and Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah.

Sarma had succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister to head the second BJP-led government in the state. Its other partners in the current ruling coalition are the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).