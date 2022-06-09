Assam : Maximum Speed Limit For Vehicles Restricted To 40 Kms/Hr In Kaziranga National Park 

NET Web Desk

In order to prevent wildlife deaths and enable their free movement, the authorities of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) have set a maximum speed limit of 40 km per hour for vehicles, crossing the sanctuary.

Six sensor-based cameras have been installed in nine designated animal corridors of the park, extending from Rengali to Borjuri in Assam.

The cameras have been installed along the National Highway 37, which runs from the southern borders of Kaziranga National Park.

These will become operational from Friday; informed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division – Ramesh Gogoi.

The cameras are equipped with automatic number plate recognizer with radar for speed determination; stated the DFO.

Speeding vehicles on the highway have claimed the lives of several animals, especially when the park is flooded and animals cross the stretch to reach highlands.

As per orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), owners of vehicles plying above 40-km per hour speed limit will be fined.

“Overspeeding vehicles plying through the stretch will be booked for violating a provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” the officer added.

Each vehicle that is booked, especially for overspeeding and killing or harming animals, will be punished an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 per occurrence, in addition to the penalties for a violation under the Motor Vehicles Act.