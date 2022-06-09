Assam : Six Women Labourers Injured; After Being Struck By Lightning

NET Web Desk

Atleast six women labourers sustained severe injuries, after being struck by lightning at Assam’s Biswanath district, informed the police on Thursday.

The injured women have been identified as – labourers of Pabhoi tea garden and Majuli Garh tea garden in Biswanath district.

However, these women were immediately rushed to the Biswanath civil hospital, after the accident.

According to ANI report, the Superintendent of Biswanath civil hospital – Dr Jonali Gogoi stated that “out of six, three women were discharged from the hospital and three are currently undergoing treatment.”

These women labourers were injured, while they were busy plucking tea leaves from the gardens on Wednesday evening.