Assam : Two Killed; 22 Injured In Violent Clash Over Land Dispute At Kamrup 

NET Web Desk

At least two people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries, in a clash between two parties over a land dispute at Assam’s Kamrup district on Thursday.

A land dispute in Kismat Kathami hamlet along the Sontoli district escalated into a large-scale brawl, with belligerents slamming one another with iron rods, sticks, and sharp weapons.

The injured were immediately rushed to Sontoli Primary Healthcare Centre, from where 17 of the seriously injured were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The bodies of the deceased, on the other hand, have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A police unit has been deployed along the region and constant vigilance is being maintained; informed a police official.