IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya 

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high alert for the possibility of ‘heavy to extremely heavy rainfall’ across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya within the coming days.

According to PTI report, Arunachal Pradesh will experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) on June 10-11, while Assam and Meghalaya will experience the weather alteration during the next five days.

The monsoon, which provides for over 70% of the country’s yearly rainfall, is regarded as the lifeline of the country’s agriculture-based economy.

According to the Senior IMD scientist – R K Jenamani, monsoon hit the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered south and central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire northeastern regions between May 31-June 7.

Addressing the mediapersons, Jenamani stated “there is no delay in the progress of the monsoon. It is likely to reach Maharashtra in the next two days and cover Mumbai in the subsequent two days.”

“For the next two days, we have strong monsoon features, as strong winds and clouds have started developing,” he added.

The scientist mentioned that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to progress over Goa and some parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu within the next two days.

On May 2022, the IMD predicted that the southwest monsoon will be typical, with rainfall totaling 103 percent of the 50-year average of 87 cm.

It will be the seventh year in a row that the country will receive normal rainfall from June to September.

