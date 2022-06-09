Manipur Village Chief Killing : Three Prime Suspects Held; Remanded To Police Custody 

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough, the Kangpokpi District Police have apprehended three suspects, in connection with the killing of Manipur’s Naphai village chief – Zilhem Khongsai.

These offenders have been identified as – Jamlal Khongsai (40), Thongkhohao Khongsai (37) & Paomang Khongsai (36). The trio has been produced before the Duty Magistrate and remanded to police custody.

According to reports, the security forces nabbed these prime suspects and confiscated three Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) guns from their possession.

Its worthy to note that the village chief was recently summoned from his home by some miscreants who shot him dead, just a few metres away from his residence. However, a gunshot was heard just few moments later and when the villagers rushed to the spot, they found the chief lying in a pool of blood.

The body of the village leader has been kept at Imphal’s Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) mortuary, as his family refused to receive it until the perpetrators were apprehended.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh wrote “IN LESS THAN 48 HOURS, THREE (3) SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE KILLING OF NAPHAI VILLAGE CHIEF I congratulate my efficient team of Kangpokpi Police on successfully arresting the prime suspects along with 3 SBBL guns within a very short period of time. A thorough investigation has already been initiated. The 3 suspects have been identified as Jamlal Khongsai (40), Thongkhohao Khongsai (37) & Paomang Khongsai (36) Such heinous crime will not be tolerated at all.”