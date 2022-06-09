Massive Landslide, Torrential Rainfall Hits Meghalaya; 4 Buried Alive At Garo Hills 

NET Web Desk

Massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have killed four persons, including three members of a family in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills.

According to reports, the three members of a family were buried alive along Jebalgre hamlet in West Garo Hills’ Gambegre region on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, a little kid succumbed from a similar incident in the Betasing region of South West Garo Hills district.

The three victims of a family have been identified as – Pritish Marak (mother), Almost Marak (son) and daughter Aianbe Marak.

Sengrik Sangma and his son Thobias Marak, on the other hand, survived the disaster and are in critical condition at a hospital.

In a separate incident, a toddler boy, identified as – Tanush Hajong lost his life, when their dwelling was demolished, due to a landslide at Samati hamlet of Betasing block in South West Garo Hills at around 4 AM on Thursday.