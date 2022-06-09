Meghalaya Government Decides To Set-Up 3 New Colleges 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to establish three new educational institutions across the northeastern state – a veterinary college, a dairy college and a fisheries college.

The Veterinary & Dairy Colleges will be set-up in Ri-Bhoi District’s Kyrdemkulai & Fisheries; while the Fisheries College will be established in Garo Hills District.

This has been informed by the Meghalaya CM through his official Twitter handle. “Cabinet has decided to set up 3 Colleges in the State- Veterinary, Dairy & Fisheries Colleges. The Veterinary & Dairy Colleges will be set up in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi District & Fisheries in Garo Hills District.” – he wrote.

Cabinet has decided to set up 3 Colleges in the State- Veterinary, Dairy & Fisheries Colleges. The Veterinary & Dairy Colleges will be set up in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi District & Fisheries in Garo Hills District.@PRupala @Dept_of_AHD pic.twitter.com/T4KR4bfhEL — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has also approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya District Courts (Ministerial) Service Rules 2020.

This amendment will enable the District Courts to employ and conduct interviews at the district level, instead of them being conducted by the High Court.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Cabinet has approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya District Courts (Ministerial) Service Rules 2020. This will enable District Courts to employ and conduct interviews at the district level instead of them being conducted by the High Court.”

Cabinet has approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya District Courts (Ministerial) Service Rules 2020. This will enable District Courts to employ and conduct interviews at the district level instead of them being conducted by the High Court. pic.twitter.com/UYFG05MJUy — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2022

“The veterinary & dairy colleges will be constructed at Ri Bhoi District’s Kyrdemkulai, while the fisheries college will be set-up in Garo Hills with the exact location to be determined, once the fisheries department submit the details on the various options available. It will, however, be in the Garo Hills region.” – informed the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma.

He further added that admission into these three colleges will be in proportion to the number of faculty members, i.e. 60-100 seats annually.