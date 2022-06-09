 Mizoram : Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Gets New Chief Executive Member 

NET Web Desk

The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai District has finally attained its new Chief Executive Member (CEM) on Thursday; after a month of political deadlock owing to internal disagreement.

Buddha Lila Chakma, was sworn-in as the new CEM, following his resignation from the office of the CADC chairman on May 2022.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lawngtlai – Amol Srivastava administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chakma during a oath-taking ceremony held today at the CADC rest house.

According to reports, Buddha Lila Chakma will replace incumbent Rasik Mohan Chakma, who was ousted in a no-confidence motion during the first council budget session held on May 9.

It’s worth noting that the Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati, has previously advocated the imposition of Governor’s control in CADC due to internal struggle among the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).