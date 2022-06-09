Nagaland Government Warns About Distinct Features Of Pig Diseases; Precautionary Measures Issued

NET Web Desk

In order to clear-up any misunderstandings concerning pig diseases, the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department of Nagaland has released information on its differential features and required precautionary measures.

As per an official press release, African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of pigs (domestic & wild). While, Classical Swine Fever (CSF) also known as Hog Cholera is an acute febrile septicemia viral disease of swine.

Meanwhile, Swine flu is a highly contagious viral respiratory disease in pigs.

In case of ASF, the mortality rate is 100%, while, CSF varies from almost zero to 100%. Swine Fever varies from 1-4%.

“Vaccination is not available in case of ASF & Swine Fever. While, in case of CSF, inoculation is available.

However, the department has also issued the Dos’ and Don’ts in case of such swine diseases. These includes – Avoid consumption of dead animals; No swill feeding; Avoid throwing the carcass in the open or in rivers/streams/pond; Report the matter to the nearest Veterinary Centre; Seek medical advice in case of fever in pig attendants.