ADB Representatives Calls-On Manipur CM; Discusses ‘Mega Eco-Tourism Project’ & ‘Loktak Master Plan’ 

In an attempt to design urban mobility and revamp tourism infrastructure, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today convened a meeting with the representatives of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and discussed the ‘Mega Tourism Project’ and ‘Loktak Lake Master Plan’; considering measures to safeguard the lake’s ecology.

Initiated by the Department of Tourism, the concerned project aims to transform Loktak region into a revamped tourism destination; thereby delivering major boost to the state’s economy and generating employment opportunities.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “Chaired a meeting with the representatives of the Asian Development Bank and discussed the Mega Tourism project and Loktak lake Master plan. The project aims to will create a world-class eco-tourism facilities in the periphery of Loktak lake.”

Its worthy to note that the Loktak Lake is an ecological marvel of Manipur, located around 48 kms from state capital Imphal.

It supports a unique biodiversity, including hundreds of species of plants, fishes and molluscs. The inhabitants of this lake have been utilizing the natural resources to establish a vibrant local economy, since generations.

The lake is recognized under the Ramsar Convention – an international treaty that provides a framework to conserve and sustainably use wetlands.