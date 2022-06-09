Sikkim : Disaster-Prone Areas Inspected In Namchi District

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to prevent future emergencies and undertake measures to minimize the probable impacts of natural catastrophe, the Namchi District Collector (DC) – M. Bharani today inspected the disaster-prone areas under Namphing Gram Panchayat Unit.

He was accompanied by the SDM (HQ) – Chiran Rizal; Block Development Officer (BDO) Temi – Prem Kumar Subba; General Manager of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL – Subash Bhaumik; Senior Geologist – Passang Sherap; DPO of Namchi – Abhishek Kharel and other field officials.

According to an official press release, the key objective of this visit was to determine the quantum of damage along Tarku Singtam-NH 510, and examined the potential hazard that the damages posed to life and property.

The DC and his team thoroughly inspected damages at Lower Namphing (Adarshgoan). Meanwhile, measures to prevent landslides and future course of action were also discussed in detail.

Additionally, the team also inspected Lower Namphing Primary School, Namphing Secondary School, Namphing GPK, Chalamthang Community Hall and Chamlamthang Power Grid Sub Station Centre.