Sikkim : Massive Landslide Blocks NH-10; Snaps Road Connectivity Along Pakyong District 

NET Web Desk

Incessant rainfall has triggered massive landslide at NH-10 of East Sikkim’s Bardang; snapping road access to numerous localities across the northeastern state.

The landslide have not only halted traffic, but has also disrupted road formations connecting – Machong, Parakha, Barapathing, Linkey, Rolep, Rongli via Rolep under Pakyong District.

Meanwhile,

According to reports, although efforts are underway to clear the debris and open the highway at least for one-way traffic, but rain and a continual flow of debris are hampering the work.

Its worthy to note that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high alert for the possibility of ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ across northeastern regions, within the next five days. As per the weather update, the heavy & torrential rainfall would be induced by the effect of strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India in lower troposphere levels.

Due to the weather alterations, the northeastern regions have been experiencing heavy & torrential rainfall, which have triggered multiple landslides and water-logging.