Sikkim : SFA Team Gearing-Up To Participate In “Hero Women’s Junior U-17 National Championship 2022”

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) team is gearing-up to participate in the “Hero Women’s (Junior U-17 ) National Championship 2022”, slated to be held at Assam.

Accordingly, a team of SFA representatives visited Namchi’s Bhaichung Stadium to examine the final phase of Coaching camp, where the SFA women’s squad is preparing to compete in the ‘Hero Women’s (Junior U-17) National Championship.

The first leg of this Coaching Camp took place at Soreng from April 25 to June 6, while the second phase began on June 8, which will culminate on June 16 at Bhaichung stadium. However, the concerned team will move to Assam on June 17.

This team incorporates of 24 members, along with 20 players and four officials – Pushpa Gurung (Chief Coach), Alpan Lepcha (Coach), Dr Rinzi Lhamu Bhutia (Physiotherapist) and Sujjana Rai (Team Manager).

In an official press release, SFA has also mentioned the names of Palden Bhutia, who helped to coordinate this entire Soreng Camp; and Girmee Dolma Tamang – Special Coach for Goal-keepers.

The team is scheduled to play against Arunachal Pradesh on June 21, Goa – June 23 and Himachal Pradesh – June 25.