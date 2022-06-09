Tripura : Make Way For BJP Government In 2023; Says Union Minister – Pratima Bhoumik 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 09, 2022 : Ahead of by-election in 46-Surma assembly constituency under Dhalai district of Tripura, union minister Pratima Bhoumik and Urban Development minister Manoj Kanti Deb on Thursday welcomed 1,196 voters from IPFT including opposition political parties CPIM and TIPRA Motha at Santirbazar under Kamalpur subdivision in Dhalai district.

The rally was organized in support of the BJP candidate Swapna Das Paul. Amidst occasional rains and heavy sky thousands of people attended the rally. In her speech Union MoS Pratima Bhowmik said, “We are here to invite the people of Surma on behalf of our Prime Minister. Since 2018, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb are trying to provide the people of Tripura with the facilities and schemes. And in doing so we have never made any discrimination on any basis. Our aim and motto is ‘sabka sath sabka viswas and sabka bikash’. And on the basis of this we have come here to invite you to vote for our candidate and to make way for the BJP government in 2023”.

She also said, “Our government has made it possible for the guardians from every corner of the state to avail their children with quality and CBSE education. The farmers are getting kisan samman nidhi, are being able to sell their produce to the government, people are getting housing, cooking gash, free ration and other facilities and it’s without any political movement. But in the 25 years of leftist regime there were continuous movements and no achievements. In this situation we are here to urge you to vote for our candidate so that we can further the development.”

Instigating scathing attack on opposition political parties especially the TIPRA Motha, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik said, “In the name of Thansa or unity we party is attacking the janajatis and they are not being able to show any proper way of development or any particular aim to be achieved. And hence the people are joining us to make the way for 2023 easier.”

In this public meeting, minister Manoj Kanti Deb said that even after the switching of the erstwhile MLA of the constituency, common people remained with the party. And the welfare schemes and works of both the Union and the State governments made the people realise which party thinks and works for the people. On the basis of this evaluation people would ensure a thumping victory for the BJP candidate, Manoj added. He also criticised the attitude of different political parties to scatter people on the basis of narrow stigma of caste, creed, race or religion.

In that rally, 1,196 voters from 301 families joined the BJP from IPFT, TIPRA Motha and CPIM. IPFT Kamalpur Divisional Secretary Ranabir Debbarma, IPFT Divisional President Rabicharan Debbarma, the family of All India Krishak Sabha Divisional Secretary Mangal Debbarma and others were some to be mentioned here.