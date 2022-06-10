Assam CM Reviews Implementation Of ‘PM Fasal Bima Yojana’; Intends To Enhance Farmers’ Coverage 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to support sustainable production along agriculture sector, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today reviewed implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) along with the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) – Atul Bora.

According to official statement, the state administration is making genuine efforts to support farmers, who have suffered crop losses & ensured early settlement of claims; enhancing farmers’ coverage and ensuring timely benefit for Kharif crops.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Reviewed implementation of PM Fasal Bima Yojana along with Hon Agri Min Shri @ATULBORA2. We’ve been making sincere efforts to support farmers suffering crop loss & ensured early settlement of claims. We’ll increase coverage of farmers & ensure timely benefit for Kharif crops.”

The agriculture-based scheme PMFBY aims to provide financial support to cultivators suffering crop loss/damage arising out of unforeseen events; stabilizing the income of farmers to ensure their continuance in farming; encouraging farmers to adopt innovative and modern agricultural practices; ensuring flow of credit to the agriculture sector which will contribute to food security, crop diversification and enhancing growth and competitiveness of agriculture sector besides protecting farmers from production risks.

Meanwhile, Sarma also organized a meeting with the Department of Indigenous, Tribal Faith & Culture; in presence of legislator – Nandita Gorlosa and discussed about measures for promoting indigenous tribal faith & rich culture.

The state cabinet has also decided to organize an ‘Indigenous Tribal Fair’ in Guwahati; showcasing their food habits, traditions, etc.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Held a meeting with Indigenous & Tribal Faith & Culture Dept in presence of Hon Min Smt @GorlosaNandita to discuss steps for promotion of indigenous tribals’ faith & rich culture. We’ll organise an Indigenous Tribal Fair in Guwahati showcasing their food habits, traditions, etc.”