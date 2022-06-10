Assam : Man Sexually Assaults Minor; Sentenced With ‘6 Years Imprisonment’ 

NET Web Desk

A local court in Assam’s Chirang District has sentenced a teacher to six years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021; and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Identified as – Sanjib Kumar Ray; the offender is a tutorial teacher in the Chirang district.

Following the event in 2021, the victim’s family filed a complaint at Bijni Police Station in February this year, and the police responded by filing a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Based on the same, the Special Judge (POCSO), Bijni on Thursday sentenced the man with 6 years of imprisonment.

According to Advocate Prabin Deb Roy, the Additional District and Session Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Court handed down the final ruling in the sexually abusing complaint filed at the Bjijni police station.

“The court has awarded imprisonment for six years to accused person Sanjib Kumar Ray and imposed fine of Rs 10,000, in default of payment of which to undergo simple imprisonment for a further period of six months under section 10 of POCSO Act,” the Advocate said.