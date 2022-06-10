Assam : Mother Reunites With Child; 3 Years After Hospital Accidentally Swapped Newborns 

NET Web Desk

A woman in Assam’s Barpeta District finally reunited with her son; three years after hospital authorities accidentally swapped newborns.

Three years back, two pregnant women were admitted to a government-run hospital along the district, where they gave birth to two children, one of whom was stillborn.

Due to the closeness in their names, the hospital handed-over the living baby to another woman instead of the genuine mother.

As per the DNA report, the original mother was able to reclaim her child three years based on a court’s order.

According to the reports, a pregnant woman from Barpeta named Nazma Khanam gave birth to a son at a government-run hospital on May 3, 2019.

Meanwhile, the infant was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), following the birth of the baby; and the hospital staff handed-over a dead infant to Nazma Khanam’s family members a few hours later.

The Advocate Abdul Mannan stated that the family members of Nazma Khanam’s claimed that she gave birth to a healthy baby and the baby couldn’t die.

“After three days, the family members reviewed the hospital’s roster of expectant ladies who gave birth to kids and discovered that two women with similar names – Nazma Khanam and Nazma Khatun – had given birth to two babies, one of whom had died,” Abdul Mannan added.

The Advocate further said that the family members of Nazma Khanam had lodged a complaint at Barpeta police station and urged police to investigate the matter.

“A case was registered at Barpeta police station under section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigating officer of the case had filed a prayer petition before the court, Barpeta for a DNA test on October 8, 2020, and the court granted the prayer. The DNA test report was come positive. Following the directive of the court, the baby was handed over to the original mother,” Abdul Mannan said.

During a police investigation, it was discovered that the living child was given to another woman named Nazma Khatun of the Gossaigaon region instead of Nazma Khanam due to their names’ closeness.