Assam : Show-Cause Notices Issued To 102 Schools; Response Sought Over Poor Performance In Class-X Results

NET Web Desk

The Assam Secondary Education Department has recently served show-cause notices to 102 state-run schools for poor results of their students in the recently-declared Class-X examinations.

According to reports, the overall pass rate this year was 56.49 percent – a significant dip from 93.10 percent in 2021, when the tests were cancelled due to COVID-19; and the results were determined using an evaluation algorithm based on the students’ previous performance and internal assessment.

Meanwhile, 25 state-run schools have shown 0 percent rise in this year’s High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)/Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examination; while 70 schools scored below ten percent and seven schools scored ten percent.

The Director of Secondary Education – Mamata Hojai stated that a total of 102 state-run schools had pass percentages of 10% or below.

“Of the 102 schools tested, 25 had zero percent outcomes. The principals/headmasters of 102 schools have received show-cause notices. We’ve asked them to respond in writing within seven days of receiving the letter,” Mamata Hojai explained.

“You are hereby summoned to show cause why the disciplinary authorities should not dismiss you from service. Your written reply in defence should reach the undersigned within 7 days affirmatively from the date of receipt of this letter.” – informed the government letter.

As per the Secondary Education Department; Cachar district led the table with 14 poor-performing schools followed by Karbi Anglong district with 13, Goalpara district with 9, Jorhat with eight, Kamrup (Metro) and Dhubri with six each, West Karbi Anglong with five, Karimganj with four.

Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Golaghat, and Nagaon have three each, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, South Salmara, Tinsukia and Udalguri with two each.